Kodak Black slammed the cop who recently arrested him in Florida on Twitter, Tuesday, labeling him "Officer Pinky Dick." Following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, police found the rapper with 31 Oxycodone pills and almost $75,000 in cash. He is currently facing two felony charges, one for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and another for trafficking.

“‘Hey I’m Officer Pinky Dick The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big Dick And Alotta Cash,'” he tweeted. “‘Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I Had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket.'”



He also called out people judging him for the arrest in a follow-up tweet.

“PEOPLE DONT EVEN CARE TO KNOW WAS GOING ON THEY JUS WANNA BASH A N***A!" Black added. "KWIK TO SAY A N***A A FAILURE OR SOME SHIT BUT GOD GONE ALWAYS MAKE MY ENEMIES MY FOOTSTOOL KUZ IM A GOOD N***A.”

Despite the arrest, it appears that Black will be going all-in to beat the case. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has filed a motion to have the alleged drugs seized by police during the rapper's arrest inspected by an independent party.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen said initially after his client's arrest. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Check out Black's recent tweets below.

