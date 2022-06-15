Kodak Black has gotten himself a golden necklace bearing a pendant resembling former President Donald Trump. The Florida rapper shared the piece on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, in honor of Trump's 76th birthday.

"Happy Z Day #DT I Love You N***a @realdonaldtrump @donaldtrumpjr,” Kodak wrote over a picture of the pendant, which features Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat and smoking.

Trax NYC jewelers in New York City made the piece for Kodak. It is valued at $9,545 and features 14-karat gold.



In a video posted by the jeweler, the pendant is revealed to have been a "surprise gift" for the rapper.

“You snapped," Kodak says in the video after seeing the pendant.

Kodak has been a supporter of Trump since the former President pardoned him in January 2021. Kodak was set to serve a 46-month sentence over a firearms possession charge from the previous year.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” he tweeted after being released from prison. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Lil Wayne was also able to avoid prison time after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.

While he has yet to officially launch his campaign, Trump is expected to run for office in 2024.

