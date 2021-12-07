Florida rapper Kodak Black has addressed his sexual assault case in South Carolina once again on social media, arguing his innocence in a response to a fan on Twitter.

After the Project Baby posted that he "goes without f*ckin'" because he's focused on money and his goals, a fan stepped in to debate the rapper's celibacy, alerting him to the previous media coverage surrounding his rape case from a few years ago.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"This you?" asked the fan, referring to the case against him in South Carolina.

"That case terminated and ain’t have to pay nobody !!!! Everybody know I ain’t do it," responded Kodak, adding a middle-finger emoji and a smiley-face.

This comes after fans publicly worried about the rapper's health this week when he appeared to be unable to stay awake during a recent interview, dozing off repeatedly. "Lol I B Fakin Like I’m Sleepy Ion B High Guys I Get Drug Tested Consistently," replied Kodak when the video went viral.

The rapper has been having an outstanding year following his release from prison, striking on a few different hit records, including "Super Gremlin," "Z Look Jamaican," and "Feelin' Peachy."

What do you think about his response to the tweet about his sexual assault case?