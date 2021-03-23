Despite having been previously active on Instagram following his release from prison, it would appear that Kodak Black has since deleted his page entirely.

What initially began as a purge of all activity, as captured by a post from Akademiks, currently leads to a complete absence of Kodak's IG page. It's unclear as to what drove the young artist, who has been growing increasingly frustrated at a perceived lack of credit, to delete one of his most-frequented platforms.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Of course, Instagram alteration often tends to coincide with the release of new music, and many have been eagerly anticipating a new project from Kodak; his last release arrived in late 2018 with Dying To Live, a project that received acclaim upon its release. It's also possible that he simply sought to escape from the public eye following the arrest of NBA YoungBoy, which happened to be among the last topics he discussed on his former page.

Though many will likely speculate on Kodak's decision, it's likely we'll have to wait and see until the Floridian resurfaces. We can only hope that he's turning his focus to the music, as many have been eager to see him picking up where he left off prior to his last incarceration. Stay tuned for further updates on Kodak's mysterious Instagram deletion as the situation unfolds.