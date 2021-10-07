Kodak Black is making all sorts of headlines this week following his appearance on DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record. We've already reported on some of the things he spoke about during the interview, including his comments about Donald Trump, not thinking that Drake's co-sign was a big deal at the start of his career, and why he won't choose a side between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk. He talked about much more than just that though, touching on his controversial comments about wanting to hook up with Lauren London, which he made shortly after the death of Nipsey Hussle, London's longtime partner.

The comments made hip-hop fans furious with Kodak, with many calling him disrespectful for shooting his shot at London while she was mourning. He later apologized for his comments and clarified that he never meant to disrespect London or Hussle. During his interview with Akademiks, Kodak revealed that he heard the Crips, Nipsey's gang, wanted to hurt him before he got locked up. However, when he started his sentence, he was friendly with the Crips, and he says that many of them weren't even upset about what he said.



John Parra/Getty Images

"A n***a told me, ‘I ain’t gonna lie, before you came here there was discussions ’bout...y’know, you about to come in here," explained Yak. "When I got there, you know how much Crips showed me love? Every Crip n***a said, ‘I’d have said the same shit.’ I ain’t say nothing bad, I ain’t say nothing about Nipsey. Nipsey a GOAT! Nipsey brother fuck with me, Trae the Truth fuck with me."

He also compared his situation to Diddy's rumored romance with Lauren London, saying, "If anything, n***as wanna get technical, Diddy just had this lil' n***a up under him and a year later, he fuckin' with the man's girl. Y'all ain't sayin' nothin' to Diddy!"

Yak is referring to rumors that Diddy and Lauren London were dating, which surfaced in 2020. However, London denied the rumors, saying, "Stop fuckin playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing. I’m all love and peace but never forget....I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

What do you think? Check out the clip below and listen to Kodak's full interview with Akademiks underneath.