A few weeks ago, Kodak Black was arrested prior to Rolling Loud on federal and state weapons charges; the feds proceeded to reveal the reasoning behind the arrest, which stemmed from Kodak allegedly falsifying gun applications in order to procure himself a firearm. In any case, the rapper's troubling legal history loomed overhead, prompting prosecutors to implore a Judge to revoke Kodak's $500,000 bond. Unfortunately for the young Dying To Live rapper, the Judge has sided with the prosecutors, leaving Kodak stuck in jail for the foreseeable future.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

While he's set to appear in court this August, a report from WPLG has indicated the Judge's reasoning behind taking bond off the table, at least to an extent. Apparently, Judge Federico Moreno deemed Kodak to be a "danger to the community," citing his longstanding history of prior charges. One has to wonder if Kodak's lifestyle is in the process of catching up to him. He's currently facing up to thirty years in prison, and barring some truly impeccable work from his legal team, it doesn't appear as if the system is on his side.

Look for this one to develop further in the coming months. How do you feel about Kodak's incarceration?