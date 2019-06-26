Kodak Black is currently behind bars, this time over federal and state weapon charges. After being apprehended prior to his performance at Rolling Loud, it's been relatively quiet on the Kodak front. Though he has checked in on occasion, primarily to showcase his icy new Project Baby chain, the bleak reality of Kodak's potential reality looms overhead; his court date is set for August, and he's facing up to thirty years of hard time. Should he be hit with the worst case scenario, a possibility given his legal history, Kodak's music career as we know it is all but over.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In spite of that, Kodak recently offered his followers an update on his mental state, albeit one that's open to interpretation. Sharing an image of himself flashing a grin, Kodak shared some bars from his former collaborator and big homie Plies, doubling as a checklist of his accomplishments to date. "Got A Name In These Streets , Plenty Money To Blow," he writes. "I Got Whips , 32`s & Jewelry To Show .. It Aint A Hoe I Cant Fuck I Got Bitches Galore , Jus Dont Kno If This Shit Worth Goin FED For."

Kodak has surrendered to the perceived inevitability of his own fate on more than one occasion, and it's easy to read his message as a cry for help. Perhaps he's looking to justify his road thus traveled, even if the final destination spells his untimely end. That has always been Kodak's way, and much of what his fans respect about him most.