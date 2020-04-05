Kodak Black is furthering his beef with NBA YoungBoy by asserting that YoungBoy tries to act just like him. It's been a busy weekend for these two rappers, ever since YoungBoy's self-proclaimed "wife" Iyanna Mayweather was arrested for her alleged involvement in the stabbing of a woman over YoungBoy himself. The woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who is reportedly the mother of YB's child, has had to undergo emergency surgery due to her double stab wounds, but Iyanna appeared to be unbothered by the whole incident. She was released from police custody and headed back to YB's house later that same day, sound asleep when YB woke her up to address the situation on Instagram live. YB was aggravated, but not because his alleged baby mother had been stabbed—no, he was fuming at Kodak Black.

Kodak, who is currently behind bars but often finds time to hop on social media to stir the pot, took to Instagram to clown YB for "fully cooperating" with authorities following the stabbing, insinuating that YB had snitched. It was later clarified that "fully cooperating" only means YB allowed the police to investigate the situation without interference. YB clapped back at Kodak for running his mouth, denying any kind of snitching and bringing up Iyanna's famous father, Floyd Mayweather, to clarify that he never took a dime from "her b*tch ass daddy."

Sources pointed out that Kodak seems to have inserted himself into this chaos in the first place because he and YB both dated the same girl in the past. Now, Kodak has retaliated at YB, claiming that YB copies his every move and accusing him of having his manager "back track" to shift the "snitching" angle in the media.

In the post, Kodak included photo and video "evidence" of YB copying his hand symbols, sound, flow, and dance moves. "You My Youngest Boy, You Really Wanna Be Like Me Jit Da Proof Is In Da Pudding," he wrote. "I Love U Tho Son-Son I Think About U Everyday..I Like How Ya Manager Dem BackTrack To Fix Da Snitching Shit On The Blogs Doe Kuz Dat Cooperation Shit Make Da FAM Look Bad But It’s Ok Son-Son Daddy Ain’t Mad At U, It Ain’t Nothing."