Kodak Black is not allowing his incarceration to affect his gift-giving.

After ringing in Christmas by reportedly issuing out thousands of dollars in gifts and cash to families in need and his organizations of choice, the rapper returned to social media to cherish the moment in which his son opened up his gifts for Christmas.

"No Matter The Distance Or The Time Between Us U Forever My Lil Sniper," the rapper's representative penned in a caption directed toward his five-year-old. "They Playin Wit My Mail In Here That’s Why U Got Your Gifts 🎁 Late."

In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to lying on background check forms while attempting to purchase multiple firearms. One of the guns that were purchased were later found at a crime scene with Kodak's fingerprints after it had been used to fire at a "rival rap artist" according to court documents.

During his sentencing, the rapper apologized in court, attempting to take full responsibility for his actions.

"Young people do stupid things," United States District Judge Federico Moreno reportedly responded. "But the problem is that you’ve been doing stupid things since you were 15.”