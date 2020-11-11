Kodak Black Catches A Vibe On "Feeling Myself Today"

Kodak Black has had a rough go of things, consistently being held back by legal situations that take up the majority of his time. At the young age of 23, the Florida native was dealt a difficult hand, failing to catch a break as he finds himself behind bars again.

There are still few years left on Kodak's sentence but, before he gets out, the Sniper Gang representative wanted to bless his fans with a new album, thanking them for their support as he sorts out this current mishap. Bill Israel is officially out now, fusing together his adopted legal name and his faith. The album features Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Jackboy, and others.

One of the standouts is the remarkably positive "Feeling Myself Today", which has the makings of a strong viral contender for the incarcerated rapper. People are always looking for music that makes them feel happy. "Feeling Myself Today" is one of those songs, getting Kodak in his bag as he lists all of his latest accomplishments, which include buying another house, driving his foreign whip out of the lot, and more.

Listen to the new record and check out the full album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't know if you see it or not, but I'm feelin' myself today

I ain't even thinkin' 'bout you right now 'cause I'm feelin' myself today

Whip the foreign out the lot, now I'm feelin' myself today

I just bought another spot, now I'm feelin' myself today