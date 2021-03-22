Kodak Black was released from prison this year but even when he was behind bars, he managed to ruffle a few feathers. There was the incident with T.I. stemming from his comments towards a newly widowed Lauren London that he later apologized for. However, it seems that one feud that began while he was away that never got squashed was with NBA Youngboy.



The pair traded words over the Internet nearly one year ago, though it seems that Yak has been cooling out on that specific beef in recent times. Instead, he's been taking aim at artists like Megan Thee Stallion, who he adamantly claims stole his swag with her 'drive the boat' slogan, and Pooh Shiesty, who he accused of doing the money spread without offering the proper credit. Now, it seems that Yak has returned fire on NBA Youngboy out of the blue as part of his campaign to receive his proper dues from the artists that came after him.

Akademiks shared a video of a basketball coach dancing in the locker room with his players to NBA Youngboy's "Right Foot Creep." The coach was doing a one-foot shuffle of sorts, though it's truly difficult to provide a precise description of what he was doing. The players were hyped, as well as Youngboy fans, but it was Kodak Black who, once again, demanded his credit. "But They Doing My Dance Tho," he wrote along with a laughing emoji.

What do you think? Is the coach jocking Kodak's style or is it a reach?