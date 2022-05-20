As we reported earlier this month, rapper Boosie Badazz plans to host an adult prom. Boosie said he did not go to his high school celebration because he “thought that shit was weak fr fr,” but now the 39-year-old wants to experience the event for himself.

In a series of Instagram videos, Boosie hilariously shared his dream guest list earlier this week, naming Kanye West, Diddy, Meek Mill, Cardi B, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, and more as those he would like to see at the event.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Yesterday (May 19), Kodak Black posted an Instagram video calling out Boosie for leaving him off the list. “Ayo, Boosie. You know you my dirty, ya heard? That ain’t gangsta, homie if you don’t throw that prom shit with me, homie,” he said.

In the video, Kodak claims he’s been reaching out to Boosie in private since he announced the event but has received no response. “Since you've been talking about it I've been letting your ass know in private and you ain't said nun bout it. So this why I'm doing it on some commercial shit, like all on the gram, all on TV right now. That's why I'm putting this shit on TV right now.”





Earlier today, Boosie confirmed the “Badazz Adult Prom” is on Saturday, July 9, at Clark Atlanta University gym in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will be hosted by Jagged Edge & Bow Wow. Pee Wee Longway, Lil Duval, Trouble, and Alley Boy have been confirmed as special guests.

The adult prom is a part of a weekend of festivities by Boosie, also including a skate party at Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center on July 8 and the “Boosie Girls Gone Wild” pool party on July 10.