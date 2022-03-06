Kodak Black picked up a diamond-encrusted grill for his seven-year-old son, King's birthday, this week. The piece was shown off in a video posted on social media which shows the jeweler on FaceTime with Black as his son tries on the grill.

“Junior Kodak, you already know what time is it!” someone can be heard saying in the clip. “Kodak, he tryna be like you, boy!”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Last month, Black attended a baby shower where he learned the gender of his next child. Black admitted that he had hoped they would be a boy.

“I Wore Blue & Pink To Be Neutral About Everything Even Tho I Wanted A Boy Kuz I Just Had a Daughter In January,” he wrote in a post on social media at the time. “I Was A Lil Upset When That Pink Smoke Came Out But It Is What It Is I Know We’ll Produce A Beautiful Healthy Baby !!!”

“To Be Honest I Was Suppose To Have Two Daughters Anyways For My Legacy !!! King , Queen , Princess & Prince," Black continued. "The Next One Gone Be A Boy tho. NO MATTER WHAT I WOULD FOREVER LOVE ALL MY KIDS THE SAME.”

King's birthday comes less than two months after Black welcomed his daughter Queen Yuri Kapri, with ex-girlfriend Maranda Johnson.

