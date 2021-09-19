WizDaWizard was a rising force in the Florida rap scene until his untimely passing this week. The Sniper Gang artist was found dead on Friday morning in front of a home in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Fans have shared tributes to the late rapper, along with his peers and friends in the music industry.

Kodak Black, however, hasn't commented on WizDaWizard's death on social media. Last night, the rapper held a speech after donating money to the family of Jennifer Sepot, a Fort Lauderdale police officer who died from complications with COVID-19. "The stuff with Jennifer, it touched me 'cause my beautiful girlfriend, she's expecting my daughter soon," Kodak explained, before relating the death of Jennifer to WizDaWizard's recent murder.

"I just lost a friend. A very close friend for, like -- we've been friends for like over 10 years. I just lost him yesterday and he has a beautiful baby girl, too," he said. "It's crazy dealin' with losin' loved ones and stuff like that. It's hard. I've been dealing with losses my whole life," he added, revealing that he also had to attend a funeral for his cousin recently.

Police are currently investigating the death of WizDaWizard. They stated they suspect foul play may have played a role in his death.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding WizDaWizard's death.