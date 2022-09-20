PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.

Kodak Black echoed Nicki's sentiments in his tribute post to PNB. "That h** might as well kill herself," he wrote. While he received much backlash from the insensitive statement, the "No Flockin'" rapper is concerned for his safety even more now than he was before. During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday (September 20), Kodak went off on a fan who came up to his car and attempted to record him inside. "Check it out man, don't record me," he said in the clip. "You on live, but you just put the phone to my car don't do that."

The fan denied filming Kodak, but the Florida rapper proceeded to call him out, "You lying to me. Come on man, you don't see that sh** that happened to PNB Rock, homie? So why you recording me. God forbid some crazy sh**, then what." The intense exchange comes on the heels of PNB Rock's family revealed that they were having trouble retrieving the slain rapper's body.

"The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims," Rock's brother PNB Meen posted. "Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.” According to LAPD, the "Selfish" rapper's body was ready to be released to the family as of Friday (September 16). Law enforcement also added that the late rapper's girlfriend is reportedly cooperating police and should not be blamed.