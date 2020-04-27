Even voices of hip-hop's new generation like the currently incarcerated Kodak Black understand the artistic brilliance of the legendary Nas. Regarded by many as one of the most brilliant lyricists of all time, a claim backed by projects like Illmatic, It Was Written, Stillmatic, God's Son, Hip-Hop Is Dead, and Life Is Good, Nas has been steadily putting in work for nearly thirty years. He's even got a few new projects on the way, including one recently-unveiled collaborative effort with Hit-Boy.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Should Kodak Black have his way, there's still another bit of new Nas music to come. Though Kodak is currently serving forty-six months in prison, that hasn't stopped him from building a catalog of new music -- though it has thrown a cumbersome wrench into his networking abilities. Be that as it may, Kodak has remained vigilant in his efforts to connect, with his latest effort aimed at none other than Nas himself.

"I’m ILL Forreal," begins Kodak, addressing his message to the NASIR emcee. "Greetings King! I Got This Song I Need You On. I Said Please Homie! Whenever You Get A Chance Listen To It & Jump On It Fam. I’m ILL like You! P.S. I Just Sent It To You." While it's unclear as to whether Kodak's plea will bear fruit, it's still cool to see him paying homage to one of the all-time greats. And who knows -- perhaps Nas and Kodak would make a solid team, unexpected though the pairing might be.