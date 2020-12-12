Lil Wayne's arrest in 2019 left many people wondering what his fate would be. We've already witnessed the rapper do a bid for a gun charge but yesterday, it seemed like it could be happening again in front of our eyes. The rapper pleaded guilty to the gun charges against him yesterday with a possible sentence of 10-years in prison. Sentencing takes place next month and it seems that plenty of people, including his own naysayers, are praying that he remains free.



Despite some harsh criticism of Lil Wayne and his daughter, Reginae, Kodak Black publicly expressed his support for Lil Wayne on Twitter. The rapper offered his wishes to Weezy who he said inspired him to be a rapper in the first place. "I Wish The Best For Lil Wayne. Please Don’t Send Him To Prison. He Inspired Me To Make Music," he tweeted.

Of course, having to support Lil Wayne would also mean that he was required to offer an apology to Reginae Carter who he called Lil Wayne's "bald-headed daughter," among other things.

"I Truly Apologize For My Disturbance Have A Blessed Day @reginae_carter1," he added.



No word on whether Lil Wayne or Reginae have caught wind of Kodak Black's comments. The feud between the Florida rapper and Tha Carter rapper and his daughter began after Kodak's drunken rant at the club where he said, "Where Lil Wayne at? You fuc*ing maggot, you should have died when you was a baby." Harsh words that apparently was merely a joke, according to Kodak.

Things have died down since the initial exchange but clearly, Kodak Black is having some time of reflection and growth behind bars. Check out his tweets below.