This week, Kodak Blackis set to be sentenced in his case for lying on a gun application. The rapper's been incarcerated since Rolling Loud Miami earlier this year but he's looking at an eight-year sentence after he pleaded guilty. According to Bossip, Kodak Black is begging the judge to keep his sentencing lower. His lawyers wrote a letter to the judge requesting to give him a sentence of three to three and a half years in prison. They argued that it's a reasonable sentence after he admitted to lying on a gun application although he's banned from buying guns due to the fact he's on bond for rape charges.

As Kodak Black readies himself for sentencing, his lawyers are arguing that the charge was for deception rather than having the gun in his possession. Kodak took complete accountability for the crimes after he was arrested by authorities. Additionally, they said that Kodak and his team were on the receiving end of death threats made by gangs, adding that his staff began to chauffeur him in a bulletproof car.

This will likely take Kodak away from music for a long time. In their plea for a lighter sentence, they said Kodak also had a rough upbringing in Miami's housing projects and said that he's trying to raise his kid.

We'll keep you posted on updates.