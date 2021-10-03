Kodak Black is one of the most outspoken rappers in the game right now, which has often played to his detriment. The Florida rapper's vocal support for Donald Trump, among other things, has led him into the fiery pits of controversy. Last weekend, Kodak Black attempted to reignite the spark between him and City Girls' rapper Yung Miami during a live performance.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He may have failed to shoot his shot but it seems like he wants to offer her a sincere apology. During what appeared to be an intoxicated rant on Twitter, the rapper shared an apology to Miami in a since-deleted, largely incriminating tweet. "Ain't mean to disrespect you I cry tears I'm sorry @yungmiami305 um turnt up on a pill," he tweeted. Just days prior, we reported that he failed his drug test, so maybe he should've left that last part out.

Miami wasn't the only person to receive an apology from Yak. The rapper offered a public apology to anyone he's ever offended in the past. "Please everyone forgive me if I ever offended you, sorry to anyone I've wronged," he wrote in one tweet. "I might be hard to understand sometimes & make some mistakes but nevertheless, I mean good," he added.

While we've yet to hear from Yung Miami, it seems like Kodak Black is trying to do right. Following the death of WizDaWizard, Kodak Black made a public request to Jackboy to squash their feud.