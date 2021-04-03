Kodak Black has been working hard in the studio since his high-profile release from federal prison after being pardoned by former disgraced POTUS Donald Trump. Since being released, he's unleashed four new singles, two as a featured artist and two solo singles. His first release "Last Day In" arrived in January just days after being granted clemency and he's confirmed that he has 167 songs recorded already since being released. Slowly letting fans hear the new material, the Pompano Beach native teased his upcoming new single "Easter In Miami" on social media.



The 23-year-old recording artist revealed in an Instagram post Friday (April 2) that the new single would be arriving on Sunday, April 4. "Easter In Miami Out Now On All Platforms Sunday," penned the Sniper Gang member in the caption of the photoset.

He included a video of himself briefly sing-song rapping using the title of the new single, giving fans an acoustic sneak peek of what to expect on the full track.

Subsequent photos show Kodak posing in front of the green truck rocking an equally electric fit. Fans left warm words of encouragement in the comments, with some pointing out how the rapper had somehow got back in touch with his 2018 self with his new haircut.

Top comments from the video all pertained to his new lock-less do, which many have come to see as synonymous with the delivery of some of the best music from Kodak we've heard in a while.

Hopefully, the theories are true, and "Easter In Miami" will be a banger. Let us know if you'll be streaming tomorrow down in the comments.