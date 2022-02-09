"Super Gremlin" is one of the hottest hip-hop songs on the planet right now and Kodak Black is taking advantage of the renewed interest in his music to announce the upcoming release of his new album, Back For Everything. The first album of a few to release this year from Kodak Black, the Florida-based rapper has announced that the body of work will be released on February 25, just three days after Kanye West's Donda 2 and Lil Durk's 7220.

After teasing the release of at least two new full-length albums this year, Kodak Black has officially unveiled the release date for his upcoming project, Back For Everything. The announcement comes following the release of Yak's new song and music video, "Grinding All Season," which has garnered a lukewarm reception from fans and critics.

As part of the reveal, Kodak also shared his album cover, showing him wearing a cool pair of sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton jacket, matching pants, and all of his ice around his neck.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is revealed about Kodak's upcoming album. Stay tuned for the tracklist, features, and more as we get closer to release time.

Let us know if you're excited about Kodak Black's first album of the year in the comments.



