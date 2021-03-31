Musically, Kodak Black may be a little rough around the edges, a far cry from what you tend to expect on the mainstream stage. Yet there's something about the Floridian's undeniably honest approach that has resonated with the masses, culminating in an impressive tally of nineteen RIAA certified gold and platinum plaques.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Today, one of Kodak's biggest hits -- the XXXTentacion-assisted "Roll In Peace," produced by London On Da Track -- has officially reached the next level. A glimpse at the RIAA page confirms that the track has now hit the triple-platinum milestone, having sold over three million album-equivalent units since its release on 2017's Project Baby Two.

It's not entirely surprising to see "Roll In Peace" achieving such sustained success, as it features a guest appearance from one of the new generation's most beloved entertainers: the late XXXTentacion. Boasting an impressive Midas touch of his own, what with a grand total of thirty two gold and platinum certifications to his name. That's not to suggest that his presence steered "Roll In Peace" to the lofty position it currently holds, but it certainly didn't hurt.

Either way, it's a big win for Kodak Black, who has been steadily grinding since being released from prison on a Presidential Pardon from Donald Trump. With over one hundred and sixty songs tucked away in the reserves for an eventual album -- or several -- Kodak kept the ball rolling with the recent posse cut "Righteous Reapers," teaming up with Sykobob, WizDaWizard, and Wam SpinThaBin. Congratulations to the Sniper Gang leader on this latest achievement.