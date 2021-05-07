Kodak Black previously called out Pooh Shiesty for claiming he started the money-spreading trend on Instagram. The two clashed head-to-head for a couple of days, launching their short-lived feud after Pooh named Kodak one of his favorite rappers during his Rise & Grind interview with HNHH. They seemingly agreed that they had had a misunderstanding before putting their differences aside and leaving it to rest. On Thursday night, they proved that they're not at odds anymore by meeting up in Miami, Florida, posing for pictures on social media.

During one of Kodak Black's associates' live stream, the rapper caught up to Pooh Shiesty and mobbed out for a minute, excitedly calling out their sets on camera and buddying up as though they weren't insulting one another just a few weeks ago. Fans were happy (and a little confused) to see them together, with some using the moment to ask other viewers on the live what was going on, pointing out that they were beefing pretty publicly earlier this year.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It's great to see that Kodak and Pooh squashed their issues. Hopefully, this precedes their eventual studio collaboration. These two would sound great on the same song.

What do you think about Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black meeting up this week in Miami? Were you surprised to see them together?