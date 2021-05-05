Kodak Black is known for his rap wars almost as much as his hit singles — recent beefs with Southside, Pooh Shiesty and Lil Baby are just some of the recent run-ins in his career that we could name. However, we think he may have finally met his match with the viral Internet celebrity known simply as Hood Donald Duck.



Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Boasting a sizable 108,000 Instagram followers — not too bad for a shit-talking inanimate object! — Hood Donald Duck (@hood.donald_) gave Kodak all the smoke in his signature raspy/squeaky voice during a recent IG Live run-in. We're not sure if this is Donald Duck's long-lost twin, identical cousin or some Earth-313 version of your favorite aquatic bird with a lisp, but either way he definitely has the sharp tongue that's strong enough to handle even Kodak Black's out of pocket persona.

Based off his accent, we can only assume Hood Donald Duck hails all the way from one of the boroughs in NYC, and it goes without saying that his red bandana alludes to his gang affiliation without having to say too much. Thankfully this is of course all in good fun, which is a nice side of Kodak to see given his more real-life beefs with each of those aforementioned rap peers and more, most of the time beefing without even a good reason. In the case of Lil Baby for example, their beef actually started over — wait for it! — "money-spreading pics." While Lil Baby's "Don’t sneak diss on the internet call me" tweet was actually something we can agree with, the whole thing just seemed like it didn't even need to be addressed in the first place from neither side.

Take a look at Kodak Black and Hood Donald Duck's hilarious back and forth in full below, and let us know who you think had the best comebacks by sounding off below: