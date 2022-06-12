Kodak has been keeping his love life busy. He recently asked Yung Miami's mom to leave emojis under his posts. Last month, he bought his baby mother a Mercedes. Now it looks like he's found romance elsewhere.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kodak showed off his kissing chops, which seems to involve a lot of tongue. In the caption, Black wrote, "Baeee I’m Ready To Goooo." The post has received a pretty mixed reception, with a lot of people put off by just how exhibitionist the two are.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Outside of his romantic endeavors, Kodak has been making big moves. He was listed on Brian "B.Dot" Miller's selection of the "Top 10 BEST Rappers of 2022 (So Far)." He just hosted the "Kodak Black Day" festival, a celebration of his 25th birthday, which included big artists like Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, EST Gee, and Hotboii. Of course, he also was all over Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. His appearances on the album was divisive, with some thinking his bars were top notch and others frustrated he was included after his rape allegations.

In February, Kodak dropped the 19 song Back For Everything album, which included hits like "On Everything," "Usain Boo," "Super Gremlin," and "Love & War." Since then, he's dropped a couple singles with collaborators. "B.A.M." saw him working with Yungeen Ace, and "Rocky Road" was a quick banger with Moneybagg Yo. He also appeared on Jason Derulo's new tune "Slidin'."

Check out the video of Kodak and his partner kissing below. Definitely seems like they're having fun.



