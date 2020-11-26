If you've been keeping yourself up late at night wondering, "man, I really wonder what Kodak Black and Bobby Shmurda will be eating on Thanksgiving", your questions finally have some answers.

While there certainly aren't as many options for food behind bars as there are at home, our favorite incarcerated celebrities aren't exactly starving on tonight's food-centric holiday.



John Moore/Getty Images

It's unfortunate that Bobby Shmurda, who looked all set to be released before the end of this year just a few months ago, isn't spending tonight with his family. However, since his gathering likely would have been via Zoom call anyway, this is probably the best possible year to be away from loved ones for the holidays.

Bobby will be chowing down tonight on roast turkey with gravy, bread dressing, whipped potatoes, steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a sundae. That definitely doesn't sound too bad. As for Kodak Black, he's also got a decent plate on the menu, which includes a turkey roast (or a tofu stir fry if he prefers), mashed potatoes, corn, cornbread dressing, gravy, rolls, and a choice between pie or cranberry sauce.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As for Bill Cosby, he'll be munching on some roast turkey (or a garden burger), whipped potatoes, bread stuffing, green peas, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Wait... pie AND sauce? Kodak didn't get that lucky...

Hopefully, Bobby Shmurda and Kodak Black get some good news in their cases. Bobby's next parole hearing takes place in 2021, while Kodak is expected to remain behind bars until 2022.

