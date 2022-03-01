A lot has been said regarding Kodak Black's shooting at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Thankfully, the rapper did not sustain any serious injuries, getting back on his feet the next day. However, as social media creates narratives surrounding the possible circumstances of the shooting, Kodak is denying that this incident had anything to do with his comments about Lauren London from years ago, as Wack 100 suggested.

As he currently completes his press tour following the release of his new studio album, Back for Everything, Yak has addressed Wack 100's comments on Clubhouse about the details of his shooting, denying that his controversial comments about Lauren London were at the center of the debacle.

"Hell no," he said when 99Jamz radio host Supa Cindy asked if Wack's comments were factual. "I watched that joint, he was basically saying, man, he said people were trying to troll and say that. Wack stood on that business, for real."

He went on to reiterate his comments from The Breakfast Club about the shooting, claiming that nothing particularly caused it but that it was more of a random occurrence.

Aside from Wack 100's comments, it was also previously rumored that Toronto rapper Pressa was somehow involved in the situation, but that also doesn't appear to be true.

Listen to Kodak's explanation below and let us know what you think in the comments.



