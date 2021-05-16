Kodak Black unleashed his project Haitian Boy Kodak on Friday (May 14) after announcing its arrival earlier in the week. The eight-track project from the Pompano native touches on themes of fame, unreleased songs, and some of his feuds.

Album standout "Dirty K" has been creating a buzz across social media for his alleged mentioning of many of his famous peers. He is speculated to have referenced Yung Miami and Jayda Cheaves in the track, although the incomplete Genius transcription of the lyrics has yet to confirm whether this is true. He did, however, directly speak on his feud with NBA YoungBoy, as well as his relationship with Meek Mill and an unreleased track with Post Malone.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On "Dirty K," Kodak opens up about seemingly wanting to put his beef with NBA YoungBoy to rest. “My lil brother YoungBoy told me he look up to me, I don’t know why he been feelin’ like it’s ‘fuck me now,’ spits the Florida rapper over the single that samples Aaliyah's "I Don't Wanna." “Bout to call him, tryna see what all this fussing ’bout,” he finished.

He's notably had kinder things to say about YoungBoy recently, admitting just a few weeks ago he missed his dear friend. Elsewhere on the track, Kodak touched on some advice he received from Meek Mill.

"Meek Mill told me I should have at least fifty M’s/But what’s the point in you telling me if you ain’t gon’ help me get it," criticized Kodak. He later admitted to having an unreleased track with Post Malone sitting in the vault.

Check out "Dirty K" below if you haven't already and let us know what you make of Kodak's bars.

