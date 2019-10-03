Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant held an exclusive, invite-only minicamp with select NBA stars in late August ahead of the official start of training camp, where he worked with the group on strength training, on-court training and video work

The camp was held at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy located in Southern California, and included a plethora of NBA stars such Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Kyrie Irving, De'Aaron Fox, Jamal Murray, Isaiah Thomas, John Collins, Buddy Hield, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.

Check out some footage from the recent sessions in the IG post embedded below.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, there were two players that stood out during the Mamba camp - Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

"The two standout players, according to a source, were Murray and Gordon, who fired off a series of 'ridiculous' dunks in the scrimmages and drills," writes Amick.

Murray spoke about the elite camp at the team's Media Day event on Monday, describing the training sessions as one of his favorite moments of the off-season.