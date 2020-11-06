Kobe Bryant's sneaker legacy is one that will certainly last forever. He started out his career with Adidas where he got to wear two signature models that will forever be remembered as some of the most bizarre creations of all-time. To this day, his vintage Adidas models remain an enigma and they ultimately led to his exodus from the brand. During the 2002-03 season, Bryant was a sneaker free agent and he wore shoes from various different brands, including Reebok.

One of the models he wore was a Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Reebok Question "Yellow Toe" model and in 2020, the shoe was supposed to get a wide release during the All-Star Weekend. After the legend's tragic passing in January, Reebok delayed the white, purple and yellow shoe. Now, however, Reebok is ready to release the Reebok Question "Yellow Toe" to the world and as you can see in the official images below, the shoe stays true to the original.

In terms of the release date, you can expect to grab these up on Saturday, November 28th where they will be sold for $150 USD. Let us know what you think of this upcoming colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Reebok

