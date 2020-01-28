Kobe Bryant will forever go down as one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in the NBA but beyond the twenty years he played, he continued to make major strides in his post-NBA career. Described as a writer, producer, and investor in his Instagram bio, Kobe went on to dive deeper into the creative world with films and literature.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Following the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios has revealed that the Oscar-award winning short film, Dear Basketball is now available for free streaming on dearbasketball.com and Vimeo. Dear Basketball is a short film narrated by Kobe Bryant and based on a poem he wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA. Greg Keane served as a the director and animator of the film that “tells the inspiring story of one little boy living out his basketball dream.”

“It’s a message for all of us,” Keane said during his acceptance speech at the Oscars for best animated short. "It’s through passion and perseverance that the impossible is possible.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people who died yesterday during a helicopter crash in Calabassas. The news shocked the world with many Grammy performers dedicating their performance or paying homage to Kobe Bryant during the award ceremony.

