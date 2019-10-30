Nike and Kobe Bryant brought back the Nike Kobe 4 in a plethora of different colorways this year, including the patent leather Undefeated collabs as well as some all-time classics such as the "Draft Day," "Carpe Diem" and "Del Sol" colorways.

Kobe fans are eager to see which Kobe silhouette will receive the retro treatment in 2020, but Nike still has a few more Kobe 4s in the stash before we close out the year. Among them, a black suede snakeskin colorway that nods to the "Fade To Black" pack from 2016.

Featuring a "Black/Aurora Green-University Gold" color scheme, this all-new Kobe 4 Protro is highlighted by debossed black mamba snakeskin detailing on the toe, tongue, ankle collar and heel, as well as split Nike swooshes and Kobe logos.

Per Nike:

When Kobe Bryant’s legendary career was coming to a close in 2016, Nike celebrated his relentless intensity and undying love for the game with the “Black Mamba” Pack. The limited edition collection featured thirteen sneakers that slowly faded from white to black as an appropriate metaphor heading into Kobe’s final game. Inspired by the “Black Mamba Pack” and adding to Kobe’s performance-driven “Protro” series, this Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro is accented by debossed black mamba snakeskin hits as well as a Los Angeles franchise-inspired swoosh on the side panel.

Priced at $175, the sueded snakeskin Kobe 4s will be available in the U.S. on November 2nd. Scroll down for the official photos, and click here for a look at the colorful "Wizenard" Kobe 4 PE releasing in December.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike