Nike and Kobe Bryant brought back the Nike Kobe 4 in a plethora of different colorways this year, including the patent leather Undefeated collabs as well as some all-time classics such as the "Draft Day," "Carpe Diem" and "Del Sol" colorways.

Kobe fans are eager to see which Kobe silhouette will receive the retro treatment in 2020, but Nike still has a few more Kobe 4s in the stash before we close out the year. Among them, a black suede snakeskin colorway.

Nike

Featuring a "Black/Aurora Green-University Gold" color scheme, this all-new Kobe 4 Protro is highlighted by the snakeskin detailing on the toe, tongue, ankle collar and heel, as well as split Nike swooshes and Kobe logos.

Priced at $175, the sueded snakeskin Kobe 4s will first release in Asia on October 15, followed by a stateside release on November 2nd. Scroll down for a closer look at the upcoming colorway, and click here for a look at the colorful "Wizenard" Kobe 4 PE that is scheduled to drop in December.

