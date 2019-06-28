Kobe Bryant is responsible for one of the worst basketball shoes of all-time when he was signed to Adidas, although he quickly redeemed himself when he was signed to Nike during the mid-2000s. Despite being retired from the game, Nike is still coming out with new Kobe sneakers and recently, the Nike Kobe AD NXT FastFit was shown off to the world. The shoe boasts a translucent upper and a bulky high-top silhouette, while the FastFit technology from the Jordan 33 is placed across the toe box.

There have been very few images of the shoe far but thanks to the online board Niketalk, some in-hand photos of the sneaker have made it to the world. The first colorway is grey and red with a translucent finish across the top, while Kobe's signature insignia is placed on both the tongue and the side of the cuff.

As of right now, there is no release date or price associated with the shoe although it is expected to drop later in the year. With pairs starting to pop-up online, it's a sign that they'll be dropped sooner than later.

Image via Niketalk

AD NXT FastFit (Top)" />

Image via Niketalk

Image via Niketalk