Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic players of all-time so it only makes sense that he has a line of signature shoes that is just as significant as his playing career. While Bryant is retired from the NBA, that hasn't stopped Nike from coming out with new Kobe shoes and in a recent event in China, the next Kobe sneaker was revealed to the world.

The sneaker is being called the Nike Kobe AD NXT Fast Fit which has the same lacing technology that can be found on the Air Jordan 33. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker will be a high top with a strap around the ankle. High tops are rare for the Kobe line so this will certainly be an interesting shoe. This pair will also feature a semi-translucent mesh upper and icy midsole with large Nike swoosh branding on the sides. NBA stars like Kyle Kuzma and DeMar DeRozan will be some of the players rocking these out on the court.

So far there is no pricing or release information so stay tuned for updates.

Image via Hupu

