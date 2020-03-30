Kobe Bryant tragically passed away back in January alongside his daughter and seven others in a helicopter accident. Since that time, the entire basketball world has been in mourning. Kobe is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time and in his final game back in 2016, he scored 60 points. It was an incredible send-off for a player that so many grew up idolizing. At the end of the game, Kobe gave a huge speech where he dropped the mic and said "Mamba Out."

While exiting the arena, a fan grabbed the BodyArmor towel that he had draped over his shoulders. Originally, that fan was able to sell the towel for $8000 USD but in a recent auction, the towel sold for a staggering $33,000. This entire process was done through Iconic Auctions who have been known to carry some impressive sports memorabilia.

The fan who bought the item is Lakers superfan, David Kohler. This man is pretty infamous in the auctions community as he is constantly buying and selling rare pieces of memorabilia. It remains to be seen if Kohler will sell the collection in the future but for now, he is sitting on a piece that will certainly go up in value.

Considering this is from Kobe's last game, it would probably best to hold on to this towel, especially since Kobe is no longer with us.

[Via]