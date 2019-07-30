Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic basketball players to ever step foot on the court and as you would expect, he also has some pretty iconic shoes, albeit some for better reasons than others. Despite being retired from the game, Nike still releases new Kobe sneakers to this day and the next silhouette on the list is the Nike Kobe AD NXT FastFit.

There have been teaser images of the shoe so far but there haven't been any concrete looks at the sneaker. Well, that all changed today as US_11 came through with some photos of the shoe which shoe off some of the finer details. The colorway here is mostly black while multiple colors are found all the way throughout. There is a red strap similar to the Air Jordan 33 across the top and the midsole contains blue, red, green, and even purple. You can also find Kobe's signature logo on the tongue.

According to Sole Collector, a release date has not yet been determined, so stay tuned for further details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via @US_11

