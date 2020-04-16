When Kobe Bryant tragically passed away back in January, sneaker resellers began selling his shoes at insane prices, in bad faith. Some bad apples in the sneaker community ruined it for everyone as Kobe's death became more about making a quick buck, then actually paying homage through sneakers. Nike wanted to do right by Kobe and made sure to not sell any Bryant-related shoes, at least not in the immediate future.

Now, Nike is slowly revealing Kobe's latest silhouette, the Nike Mamba Fury. This shoe is meant to be a more affordable option for families or ballplayers who are on a budget but still want a shoe that not only looks nice but performs well, also. As you can see from the images below, there are three colorways to start. A "Bred" model, a black and white offering, and a white and grey version. All three colorways look like they will be perfect for the court and we're sure some of you are excited to get your hands on them.

For now, a release date or price has not been announced so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]