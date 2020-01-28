In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, his hardcore supporters and casual fans alike have flocked to Nike.com, as well as other retail sites, to get their hands on any Kobe-related products available. As of this writing, all of the sneakers and apparel have sold out on Nike and there are reports that The Swoosh advised major retailers like Foot Locker to send their Kobe gear back to Nike HQ, in response to resellers jacking up the prices.

Nike will surely stock up on the Kobe sneakers and apparel in the near future, but for the time being it appears they want to make sure everything gets done right. For example, the upcoming "Big Stage/Championship Parade" Nike Kobe V Protro, which was scheduled to debut on February 7th, has already been removed from Foot Locker's release calendar and there's a chance the drop may be postponed until further notice.

The yet-to-be-named Kobe V Protro combines both "Home" and "Away" versions of the "Big Stage" Kobe V colorway, along with elements taken from Kobe's "Parade" PE. The result is a unique split design - the right shoe featuring a white lateral side and a black graphic on the medial side, while the left shoe flips the script. The laser-etched detailing, pulled from Bryant's "Parade" PE, is accompanied by gold accents throughout, similar to the "Big Stage" color scheme.

Take a look at the photos embedded below, and stay tuned for an official announcement regarding the release date.

