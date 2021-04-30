Kobe Bryant's legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers was well-documented and there is no denying that he had some iconic moments with the team. Kobe was drafted to the Lakers all the way back in 1996 and while he wasn't an immediate star, there was no denying that he was a motivated player who wanted to put the team on his back. Lakers fans look back fondly on his early years with the team and having said that, it should come as no surprise that memorabilia from his rookie campaign is a hot commodity.

According to TMZ, Goldin Auctions is currently selling a game-worn jersey from Kobe's rookie season, and the word on the street is that it will most likely sell for over $500K. That's a whole lot of money especially when you consider how the record for a jersey sale is $570K, and that was for Michael Jordan's last ever Wizards jersey.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It remains to be seen how much collectors will be willing to spend on this new piece although we imagine it will come close to or exceed the record, altogether. Kobe is a legend and his memorabilia goes for a lot of money these days.

If you could get this piece into your collection, you would have something that will never go down in value.

Todd Warshaw /A/Getty Images

[Via]