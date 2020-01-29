In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death, his former teammates, coaches, opponents, fans and others have taken to social media to share their fondest memories and favorite stories. Among them, one of Kobe's childhood classmates, Brian Gefter, who shared some never before scene footage of a 15-year old Black Mamba putting on a show during a dunk contest.

The video, taken in 1994, proves that Kobe had that confidence and Mamba Mentality well before he was a household name in the NBA.

According to Gefter, the footage was taken during half-time of a charity game, during which the Lower Merion High School superstar decided to put on an impromptu dunk contest for those in attendance.

"This footage is so special to me, it was the moment I became a fan of Kobe, when he was just a kid,” Gefter said, according to the New York Post. “That moment was the awakening for me and everyone at Lower Merion High School about who Kobe Bryant was, about the talent he had, and a sign of what he would become. He just turned on the magic,” Gefter added.

Kobe's alma mater took the court for the first time since his death on Tuesday night, and they came out victorious by the final of 48-44. Prior to the game, Upper Darby High School paid tribute with a 33-second moment of silence, honoring the number Bryant wore during his illustrious career at Lower Merion.