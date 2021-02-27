Throughout the last year, Vanessa Bryant has continuously helped keep Kobe's memory alive by posting wonderful tributes to the late basketball star and their daughter and Gianna. Vanessa has also posted photos and videos of her other kids, who have also been doing little things that remind us all of their dad.

The most recent example of this happened yesterday as Bryant posted a video of her youngest child Capri, wearing some oversized Nike Kobe 6s. These shoes actually belonged to Vanessa and are a size 7 men's. Of course, they were way too big for Capri although she didn't seem to care as she trotted around in the shoes with a big smile on her face.

The colorway in the clips above is the "All-Star" model which is one of the more recent offerings to be unveiled. Nike has been dropping a ton of new Kobe sneakers over the past few months, and it's good to see that Vanessa has been receiving these pairs. If there is anyone who deserves to have them, it would certainly be her.

As for Capri, she is already taking a huge liking to sneakers, and we can only imagine what her collection is going to look like over the coming years.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images