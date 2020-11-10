Kobe Bryant's childhood home has officially been sold and it seems pretty significant that the amount it went for was $810,000.

If you've followed Kobe's historic career, you know all about the time he danced all over the Toronto Raptors and scored 81 points. The moment has been captured as one of the most incredible feats from Kobe's legendary career. So, for his childhood home to sell for $810,000 feels pretty special.

According to TMZ Sports, the house that Kobe Bryant grew up at in Pennsylvania hit the market in September, with the listing asking for $899,000. The 5-bed, 3 1/2-bath property also includes the basketball net that was installed, which Kobe spent years utilizing to become one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

The buyer's identity was obviously not disclosed but, regardless of what they plan to do with the hoop -- whether they use it to shoot some baskets themselves or uninstall it -- this is quite a sentimental item to get your hands on. If that ever hits an auction, it would likely go for quite an impressive sum.



As you know, Kobe and his daughter Gianna were victims of a tragic helicopter crash in Los Angeles at the beginning of this year. His lifelong team, the Los Angeles Lakers, dedicated their season to Kobe and Gianna and they ended up taking home their seventeenth championship.

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna.

