Kobe Bryant has undoubtedly left his mark on basketball and its fans across the globe. Throughout his life and after his passing, Kobe's assassin-like 'Mamba Mentality' influenced a lifestyle and mindset devoted to constant self-improvement in pursuing one's highest potential. However, Bryant never limited that mentality to strictly basketball, and when the Lakers' star invested $6 million in the up-and-coming sports drink BodyArmor back in 2014, we now direct evidence of that mentality 'paying off.'

According to a recent report from clutchpoints.com and Joe Pompliano on Twitter, the 10% share of the company Bryant purchased for $6 million, after seven years, is now estimated to be worth nearly $800 million, almost a 13,233% overall gain. Now, Kobe's near billion-dollar investment BodyArmor totals more than 2.5x the NBA earnings Bryant accumulated over his prestigious 20-year career with the Lakers.

In the since-deleted tweet, Pompliano reported that Coca-Cola was inching towards a deal that would purchase a 'controlling stake' in BodyArmor, estimated at around $8 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg Business News. The deal is yet to be officially confirmed, but as it nears its eventual agreement, it puts Bryant and his family in a position to reap significant rewards for the 2014 investment.

Bryant made roughly $16 million a season throughout the course of his 20-year career in the NBA, and though the nearly $320 million total is a substantial amount, his innate ability to self-improve and balance risk and taking chances seem to have truly paid off, as BodyArmor's popularity and company stake continue to grow exponentially.

