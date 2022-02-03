Kobe Bryant wore some pretty interesting shoes during his time with Adidas. Of course, these shoes were mostly ripped apart by fans, but these days, there is a lot of nostalgia around them. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Adidas would want to retro these, especially when you consider how Nike no longer has the rights to Kobe's name.

The first shoe that Adidas has on the docket is the Adidas Crazy 1, which can be found in the photos down below. The first colorway to be revealed from the endeavor is the "Sunshine" model, which lives up to its name with a yellow upper. There is a silver midsole here, all while the tongue and cuff are black. These elements come together to create a flashy shoe that will certainly be polarizing to those who otherwise aren't fans of a bulky silhouette like this one.

As it stands, this shoe does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

