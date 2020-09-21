Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident alongside his daughter Gigi and seven others back in January. It was one of those tragedies that made time feel like it was standing still. Basketball fans around the world were hurt by the news as it was the loss of a legend and a young girl who was a star in the making. It was also a massive human tragedy as multiple families were affected.

Over the last few months, both Kobe and Gigi have received numerous tributes, although last night, many were confused as to why Bryant was excluded from the Emmys "In Memoriam" segment. While Bryant isn't an actor, he won on Oscar for his short-animated film just a few years ago, With this in mind, many thought he would at least get some sort of acknowledgment.

Actors such as Nick Cordero and Kelly Preston were also omitted from the "In Memoriam" segment which came as a shock to many. All three of these individuals made large contributions to their craft and absolutely deserved to be honored or at least acknowledged.

Below, you can find what some had to say about the matter.