Kobe Bryant tragically past away last weekend alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others. The NBA community has been mourning Bryant's death and are still figuring out ways to honor him while also helping out the families of the other victims. One of the initiatives is the MambaOnThree Fund which is currently in the midst of receiving donations, with the proceeds going to the aforementioned families.

A key piece of Bryant memorabilia will be used to help raise funds for this new organization. According to TMZ, the signed scorecard from Kobe Bryant's 81-point game will now be auctioned off through Goldin Auctions. This game took place in Los Angeles on January 22nd, 2006 and saw Kobe annihilate the Toronto Raptors. Even Bryant himself was surprised by his own performance and couldn't believe he had put up over 80.

The scoresheet will be up for auction over the next month and the bidding currently sits at a modest $1,500 although that's expected to go up over the next few weeks. If you're a huge Kobe fan who wants to own a key piece of his story, while also honoring those who died in the tragic helicopter crash, you might want to consider participating in this auction.

What would you be willing to pay for something like this?