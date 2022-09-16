Kobe Bryant's passing came as a huge shock to many throughout the basketball world. His daughter Gianna also passed away in the tragic helicopter crash, and there is no doubt that his death affected so many.

At that time in his life, Kobe was doing plenty of things outside of basketball. He had an interest in the TV world and as it turns out, he was even going to have a role in the Saved By The Bell reboot which came out on Peacock. In an interview with the Dare We Say podcast, actresses Alycia Pascual-Pena and Josie Totah spoke about how Kobe was supposed to film with them just two days after his passing.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

"A wild tidbit that I don't think a lot of people know, or, it's not important at all because obviously, we are the least of importance when it comes to this legend and his daughter's passing, but we were actually supposed to film with Kobe two days after he died," Totah said. "I remember the costume girls had gotten his sizes from his stylist, he fully was on the call sheet and all of that."

Both actresses noted that the mood on set was quite somber after his passing and that everyone was devastated by what took place. They also went on to say that it was amazing how Los Angeles came out and celebrated Kobe as it demonstrated how loved he was.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Kobe had won an Oscar prior to his passing and we're sure he would have done some amazing things in the entertainment world outside of that.

