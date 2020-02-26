Kobe Bryant's tragic passing has come as a shock to not just the basketball community but the world at large. Bryant was beloved by many and athletes in every sport looked up to him because his toughness and competitive spirit. His death hits particularly close to home because he was traveling alongside his daughter and seven other people. In the weeks since their passing, their have been numerous tributes that pay homage to not just his number but the Lakers colors as well.

Now, NASCAR is getting involved as two of its drivers will be rocking Kobe-inspired paint schemes during the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California. The two drivers in question are William Byron who drives the Axalta 24 car and Ryan Blaney who drives the BodyArmor 12 car. As you can see, both cars will be decked out in purple and gold and will have various references to Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other victims.

Both cars will be turned into a collectible diecast which is already available for purchase. All of the proceeds will be going to the Mamba On Three foundation which means it's all for a good cause. With NASCAR getting involved, it's clear that Kobe had an impact on pretty well every sport, even the ones you wouldn't expect.