Kobe Bryant's legacy is one that will be remembered forever. Over the last couple of days, we have seen numerous tributes to Kobe on social media, as Sunday marked what would have been his 42nd birthday. Meanwhile, today is August 24th which translates to 8/24. This nice little coincidence has been renamed to "Mamba Day" and a time to celebrate one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Over the course of the day, we have seen plenty of people paying homage to Kobe although now, it seems like the city of Los Angeles is going to give him the biggest honor of the entire day.

According to Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson, Bryant will have a street named after him close to the Staples Center. Now, Figueroa street will be renamed "Kobe Bryant BLVD." As Wesson said, the name of the street "will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible."

This is an honor that Kobe fans have been waiting for, as it only makes sense that Bryant has an LA street named after him. Dirk Nowitzki received a similar honor last year in Dallas, and now, fans will get to drive on a road named after their favorite player.

It's little things like this that prove Kobe's impact will last forever.